Mexico's Alsea shares slump on buyout-linked tax assessment

Repeats to additional customers with no change to text

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexico's Alsea dropped on Monday after the restaurant operator said late last week that it had been notified by the country's tax authority it owes 3.8 billion pesos ($190 million) in taxes stemming from its purchase of the Vips chain in 2014.

Alsea ALSEA.MXshares fell 5.41% to 42.31 pesos, their lowest level since February.

The firm, which manages franchises for international chains such as Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King, said late Friday it will challenge the Tax Administration Service's finding.

"Alsea has fulfilled its tax obligations regarding the operation in time and manner," it said.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.