Mexico's Alsea says to reduce discounts and change products to avoid raising prices

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alsea plans to reduce discounts and change its product mix to avoid raising prices, executive Rafael Contreras said in a call to discuss the company's first-quarter results.

Alsea, whose franchises include Starbucks SBUX.O, Domino's Pizza DPZ.N and Burger King in several countries, expects to open up to 200 new locations in 2022, Contreras said.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

