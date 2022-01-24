Mexico's Alsea says Fernando Gonzalez takes up chief executive role

US Markets
Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Monday Fernando Gonzalez formally took up his role as chief executive, overseeing franchises in the country for global brands including Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King.

Gonzalez was nominated to the position in May last year, and takes over from the CEO role from Alberto Torrado, who remains as chairman of the board of directors, the company said in a statement.

Originally from Madrid, Gonzalez has held management roles at Spanish supermarket group DIA DIDA.MC and Mexican grocery chain Soriana SORIANAB.MX. He was most recently president of Colombia's Koba, which operates discount stores.

