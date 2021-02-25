US Markets
Mexico's Alsea reports quarterly profit of $8.3 million

Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Thursday reported a net profit of 165.5 million pesos ($8.3 million) in the fourth quarter, after several quarters of pandemic-driven losses.

The company , which operates franchises of coffee chain Starbucks in various markets worldwide, posted revenue in the October-to-December period of 11.3 billion pesos, down more than 26% from a year ago. ($1= 19.9500 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;)) Keywords: ALSEA RESULTS/ (URGENT)

