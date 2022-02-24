US Markets

Mexico's Alsea reports Q4 net profit of $40.7 mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea ALSEA.MX on Thursday said its fourth quarter net profit rose 619% to 835.2 million pesos ($40.7 million).

The result compared with a net profit of 116 million pesos a year earlier, when the dining sector remained under pressure from the pandemic, and beat a Refinitiv forecast of 342 million pesos.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

