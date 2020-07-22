Mexico's Alsea posts bigger quarterly loss, hammered by coronavirus

Adds details from earnings report

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Wednesday reported a $113 million net loss in the second quarter, a substantially bigger hit than in the January-March period, as the company reels from lockdown measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alsea ALSEA.MX lost 2.595 billion pesos, compared with a net profit of 173.29 million pesos in the second quarter last year.

The company, which operates franchises of coffee chain Starbucks in various markets worldwide, posted net sales in the April-June period of 5.198 billion pesos. That is less than half of what Alsea brought in the year before.

The setback, while in line with analyst estimates, was much larger than in the first quarter, when Alsea reported a net loss of nearly 280 million pesos amid strict measures in Europe.

Still, Alsea said it had gradually been reopening its eateries, which also include Domino's Pizza, Burger King and Chili's, and that results were just above internal projections.

At the end of June, about 80% of restaurants were open, mostly for delivery and take-out, while others offered service with limited seating.

The firm cut costs by 38% in the quarter compared with the prior year, including rent negotiations and cuts to publicity spending. Alsea in July negotiated with banks to suspend commitments until next year.

From January to June, Alsea said it invested 1.077 billion pesos, not including acquisitions. Alsea also said it expected to benefit from a leaner sector as smaller eateries struggle to survive the crisis.

"In this scenario with a reduced restaurant capacity, we expect Alsea's share in the restaurant market to grow materially," Chief Executive Alberto Torrado said in a statement.

The company will discuss results with analysts in a call on Thursday at 2100 GMT.

($1= 22.9570 pesos at end-June)

