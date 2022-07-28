Mexico's Alsea posts 52% increase in Q2 net profit, overcomes inflation

Adds more information about results

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea ALSEA.MX posted on Thursday a 52% rise in its second-quarter net profit, hitting 211 million pesos ($10.5 million), boosted by sales recovery and an improvement in cost and efficiencies in expense control.

The company's revenues for the quarter were up 35.8% from a year earlier, totaling 16.94 billion pesos, and beating the Refinitiv estimate of 15.01 billion pesos.

Alsea, whose franchises include coffee chain Starbucks SBUX.O, Domino's Pizza DPZ.N and Burger King in several countries, pulled in 3.627 billion pesos in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a 27.4% increase in comparison to the previous year.

Analysts said the Mexican company was able to perform positively in the second quarter despite inflationary setbacks, which have hit companies across the world.

"This quarter we have been able to counteract the inflationary pressure in food and energy costs, thanks to our price strategies and efficiencies in the different brands," Alsea's Chief Executive Armando Torrado said in the report.

($1 = 20.1353 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb)

