Mexico's Alsea posts $113 million loss in second quarter

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Wednesday reported a net loss of 2.595 billion pesos ($113 million) in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of 173.29 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

The company ALSEA.MX, which operates franchises of coffee chain Starbucks in various markets worldwide, posted net sales in the April to June period of 5.198 billion pesos.

($1= 22.9570 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)

