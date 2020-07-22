US Markets

Mexico's Alsea posts $113 million loss in second quarter

Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Wednesday reported a net loss of 2.595 billion pesos ($113 million) in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of 173.29 million pesos in the year-earlier period.

The company ALSEA.MX, which operates franchises of coffee chain Starbucks in various markets worldwide, posted net sales in the April to June period of 5.198 billion pesos.

($1= 22.9570 pesos at end-June)

