Mexico's Alsea more than doubles net profit in Q2

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea ALSEA.MX more than doubled its net profit in the second quarter, it reported on Wednesday, boosted by a sustained recovery in the consumption trend.

Alsea's net profit jumped 109% to 443.8 million pesos ($25.9 million).

The firm, which operates chain stores including Starbucks SBUX.O, Burger King QSR.TO and Domino's Pizza DPZ.N, also said revenues were up 11.9% from the year-ago quarter to 18.95 billion pesos on increased consumption.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), meanwhile, jumped 5.8% to 3.84 billion pesos.

Same-store sales increased 18.6% year-over-year, Alsea added.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

