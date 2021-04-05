Mexico's Alsea extends suspension of commitments with banks until mid-2022

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Monday said it had reached a deal with its banks to suspend certain commitments from April through mid-2022 as it grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its operations.

Alsea, which operates brands including Starbucks, Domino's and Burger King in Mexico, South America and Europe, reached an initial agreement with banks in July last year.

"Alsea has negotiated with all the banks with which it has a relationship to extend the suspension of the calculation of certain covenants in their credit contracts," Alsea said in a statement.

The new deal will extend through June 30 next year, and stipulates that Alsea cannot hold more than 19.4 billion pesos ($955.71 million) in debt and must keep its minimum liquidity level at 3 billion pesos.

Alsea also said it agreed to maintain consolidated shareholders' equity of 6.9 billion pesos, and not spend more than 800 million pesos in capital investments per quarter.

Alsea Chief Executive Alberto Torrado said the deal would give the company the flexibility to focus on growth and make loan payments on time.

($1 = 20.2990 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham)

