Mexico's Alsea expects to invest about $230 million in 2022, CEO says

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it expects to invest 4.8 billion Mexican pesos ($233 million) in 2022.

Alsea Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said during a news conference that the company also expects to open up to 260 new stores.

Gonzalez added that 45% of the new investment will go to Mexico and 37% toward Europe, while the rest will be invested in Latin America.

Alsea reported a net profit of 40.7 million pesos in the fourth quarter, a seven-fold increase over the year-earlier period. Shares of the company were 4.4% higher in afternoon trading.

($1 = 20.5838 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire Editing by Paul Simao)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

