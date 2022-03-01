Mexico's Alsea expects to invest $233 million in 2022 -CEO
Corrects CEO's last name to Gonzalez, not Gonzales
March 1 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea ALSEA.MX said on Tuesday it expects to invest 4.8 billion Mexican pesos ($233.19 million) in 2022.
CEO Fernando Gonzalez said during a news conference, the company also expects to open up to 260 new stores.
($1 = 20.5838 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire)
