Mexico's Alsea expects to invest $233 million in 2022 -CEO

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it expects to invest 4.8 billion Mexican pesos ($233.19 million) in 2022.

Corrects CEO's last name to Gonzalez, not Gonzales

CEO Fernando Gonzalez said during a news conference, the company also expects to open up to 260 new stores.

($1 = 20.5838 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire)

