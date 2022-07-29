US Markets

Mexico's Alsea expects tax row to last two or three years

Mexican restaurant operator Alsea's tax dispute with local authorities could last two or three years, its Finance and Administration Director Rafael Contreras said on Friday during a conference to discuss its second quarter results.

The executive did not disclose the financial impact of challenging the 3.8 billion pesos ($186.25 million) tax bill.

($1 = 20.4022 Mexican pesos)

