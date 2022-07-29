Mexico's Alsea expects tax row to last two or three years

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea's tax dispute with local authorities could last two or three years, its Finance and Administration Director Rafael Contreras said on Friday during a conference to discuss its second quarter results.

The executive did not disclose the financial impact of challenging the 3.8 billion pesos ($186.25 million) tax bill.

($1 = 20.4022 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

