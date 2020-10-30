Mexico's Alsea expects Q4 loss, hurt by new COVID-19 curbs

Recasts with expected fourth quarter loss; details from call with analysts

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea expects to post a fourth-quarter loss of up to $22 million, as European countries impose more measures to contain another major coronavirus outbreak, executives said on Friday.

The forecast loss is in line with the $22 million third-quarter loss that Alsea ALSEA.MX, which runs franchises of Starbucks, Domino's Pizza, Burger King and other chains in Europe and Latin America, reported on Wednesday.

Although the measures do not appear as drastic as earlier lockdowns, they will curb the company's expected rate of recovery, Chief Financial Officer Rafael Contreras said in a call with analysts.

"Given the new circumstances, we now expect the fourth quarter to perform similar to what we reported in September," Contreras said, with sales at 75% to 80% of levels from a year before.

If the projection bears out, Alsea could register a loss of up to 450 million pesos, he said.

However, Chief Executive Alberto Torrado pointed to a jump in deliveries as a silver lining of the pandemic. Lead by Domino's, deliveries now represent 30% of Alsea's total sales compared with just 13% a year ago.

To boost digital orders, Alsea in recent weeks began testing its own delivery app, which it plans to launch in the first quarter next year.

"We continue to push multi-brand and multi-unit delivery, achieving cost savings and thereby benefiting from scale, which our competition of course lacks," Torrado said.

Alsea's shares fell more than 5% on Friday to trade at 18.63 pesos, after hitting a low of 18.20 pesos.

($1 = 20.9210 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Sharay Angulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.