Mexico's Alsea doubles net profit in Q2

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea ALSEA.MX on Wednesday posted a 109% jump in its net profit in the second quarter, landing at $443.8 million pesos.

Alsea, which operates chain stores including Starbucks SBUX.O, Burger King QSR.TO and Domino's Pizza DPZ.N, also said revenues were up 11.8% in the quarter from a year earlier to 18.95 billion pesos.

