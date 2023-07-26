News & Insights

Mexico's Alsea doubles net profit in Q2

July 26, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea ALSEA.MX on Wednesday posted a 109% jump in its net profit in the second quarter, landing at $443.8 million pesos.

Alsea, which operates chain stores including Starbucks SBUX.O, Burger King QSR.TO and Domino's Pizza DPZ.N, also said revenues were up 11.8% in the quarter from a year earlier to 18.95 billion pesos.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Noe Torres; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
