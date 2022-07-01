Mexico's Alsea: court asks tax authority to suspend execution, collection of contested credit

July 1 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea ALSEA.MX said on Friday a federal justice court ruled that the country's tax office (SAT) suspend the "execution and collection of a contested credit."

The SAT claimed Alsea owed 3.88 billion Mexican pesos ($191.63 million) in tax over the alleged income of goods derived from the purchase of the Vips restaurant division from Wal Mart de Mexico WALMEX.MX, known as Walmex, in 2014.

($1 = 20.2475 Mexican pesos)

