Mexico's Alpek to acquire international PET laminate producer Octal

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexican petrochemical company Alpek ALPEKA.MX said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement to acquire international PET laminate producer Octal Holding for $620 million.

The financing for the acquisition will be covered through cash available on Alpek's balance sheet, funds from its existing businesses and bank loans, and was made possible in part by the strength of its 2021 results, Alpek said.

"This transaction is ideal for Alpek. Through a single acquisition we get access to the growing and profitable segment of PET laminate," Alpek Chief Executive Officer Jose de Jesus Valdez said in a statement.

Octal serves customers in the Americas, the Middle East and Europe from its logistics center in Oman. It owns direct-to-sheet (DPET) technology, which eliminates several energy-intensive conversion steps, resulting in lower production costs.

The acquisition will add more than 1 million tonnes to Alpek's capacity, the company said.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Raul Cortes Editing by Paul Simao)

