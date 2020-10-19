Mexico's Alpek says has bought Nova Chemicals styrenics business

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican petrochemical company Alpek, a unit of conglomerate Alfa, has purchased 100% of Canadian plastics company Nova Chemical's styrenics business, the company said in a statement on Monday.

