Mexico's Alpek eyes additional dividend after strong Q3 results
MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Alfa's petrochemical subsidiary Alpek ALPEKA.MX is considering distributing an additional dividend to shareholders, the conglomerate's chief financial officer said on Friday after the company reported strong third-quarter results.
The issuance will be discussed in the next shareholders meeting, CFO Eduardo Escalante said.
Mexican conglomerate Alfa reported on Thursday that it had almost doubled its third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, boosted by Alpek's strong performance.
Alpek's revenue for the quarter was $2.9 billion, up 42% from the year-ago-period.
Alfa ALFAA.MX benefited from "higher-than-expected industry margins" in Alpek's polyester unit, as well as its newly purchased PET sheet and resins business, the group's Chief Executive Alvaro Fernandez said in a statement on Thursday.
