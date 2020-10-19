Mexico's Alpek buys styrenics business of Canada's Nova Chemicals

US Markets

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican petrochemical company Alpek ALPEKA.MX, a unit of conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX, has purchased 100% of Canadian plastics company Nova Chemicals' INPTVN.UL styrenics business, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Alpek did not disclose the purchase amount for Nova Chemicals' BVPV Styrenics LLC, which owns and operates plants in the U.S. states of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The company said it expects the purchase to be finalized in the fourth quarter.

