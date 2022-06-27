US Markets

Mexico's Alfa to propose spin-off of stake in Axtel

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alfa ALFAA.MX has set a shareholders meeting for July 12 to propose the spin-off of its stake in telecommunications subsidiary Axtel, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The company said in April it is still looking for a buyer and the sale has taken longer than anticipated.

