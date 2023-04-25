Mexico's Alfa swings to loss on petrochemicals hit

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa's ALFAA.MX first quarter earnings swung to a loss, the company reported on Tuesday, citing a hit from its petrochemicals subsidiary Alpek.

Alfa posted a 252 million peso net loss ($14 million) for January to March, down from a 4.32 billion peso gain a year earlier, as Alpek's plastics and chemicals division shifted lower volumes and suffered from lower prices.

The losses were partially offset by a 6% revenue boost in food subsidiary Sigma.

Alfa's revenues, meanwhile, shrunk 8.6% to 76.37 billion pesos, bringing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) down 44% to 7.03 billion pesos.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos at end-March)

