Mexico's Alfa sees 20% dip in core earnings this year

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX on Thursday said it expected its core profit to dip 20% in 2023, as it forecast significantly lower earnings from its petrochemicals subsidiary Alpek.

The Monterrey-based company predicted comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.62 billion in 2023, down from $2.02 billion last year, dragged by a 34% slump in Alpek's predicted earnings.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Kylie Madry;)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.