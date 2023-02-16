US Markets

Mexico's Alfa sees 20% dip in core earnings this year

February 16, 2023 — 08:52 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX on Thursday said it expected its core profit to dip 20% in 2023, as it forecast significantly lower earnings from its petrochemicals subsidiary Alpek.

The Monterrey-based company predicted comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.62 billion in 2023, down from $2.02 billion last year, dragged by a 34% slump in Alpek's predicted earnings.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Kylie Madry;)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.