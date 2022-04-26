Mexico's Alfa seeks growth opportunities while it finds buyer for Axtel

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alfa is exploring growth opportunities such as data centers and 5G deployment while it finds buyers for its subsidiary Axtel, its Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Escalante said on Tuesday during a conference to discuss first-quarter results.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.