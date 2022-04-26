US Markets

Mexico's Alfa seeks growth opportunities while it finds buyer for Axtel

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alfa is exploring growth opportunities such as data centers and 5G deployment while it finds buyers for its subsidiary Axtel, its Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Escalante said on Tuesday during a conference to discuss first-quarter results.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Most Popular