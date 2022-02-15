Mexico's Alfa Q4 loss deepens to $171 mln

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX on Tuesday reported a fourth quarter net loss of 3.5 billion pesos ($171 million), compared to the 1.2 billion pesos loss from the same period a year earlier.

The fourth quarter revenues for the company, whose business lines include food and telecommunications, was 84.8 billion pesos, up from the 66.3 billion pesos in the year-ago quarter.

($1= 20.5075 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Chris Reese)

