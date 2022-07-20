US Markets

Mexico's Alfa Q2 net profit more than doubles on Alpek success

Contributors
Kylie Madry Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Published

Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday reported that its second quarter net profit more than doubled to 4.86 billion pesos ($241.51 million) compared to year-ago quarter, citing the success of its petrochemicals subsidiary Alpek.

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX on Wednesday reported that its second quarter net profit more than doubled to 4.86 billion pesos ($241.51 million) compared to year-ago quarter, citing the success of its petrochemicals subsidiary Alpek.

Revenue at the Monterrey-based company, whose business lines include food, petrochemicals and telecommunications, rose 29.5% to 96.87 billion pesos during the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter were the highest ever for a second quarter, Alfa said, jumping 42% from the previous year to $14.15 billion. ($1 = 20.1353 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb)

