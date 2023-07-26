Mexico's Alfa posts 96% second-quarter profit slide on petrochem hit

Updates with additional detail throughout

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX on Wednesday reported a 96% slide in second-quarter net profit compared to the year-ago period, following weakened performance from its petrochemicals division Alpek.

Profit sank to $9 million, a sharp drop from the $243 million net profit recorded in the year-ago quarter, Alfa said in a statement.

Alpek was affected by regional raw material cost disparities, which affected prices of polyesther.

Revenue at the Monterrey-based company fell 10% to $4.22 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter fell 46% to $360 million, hit by Alpek's performance but propped up by food subsidiary Sigma, Alfa said.

Both Alpek and Sigma saw increased extraordinary costs in the quarter as well, Alfa said in a filing.

Alfa said that Alpek had incurred 921 million Mexican pesos in non-monetary inventory adjustments due to carryover of raw material costs and hyperinflation in Argentina.

Sigma, meanwhile, incurred 218 million pesos on administrative restructuring in Europe, Alfa added.

The conglomerate also faced higher financing expenses in the quarter, it said, though income taxes were lower.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

