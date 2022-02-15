US Markets

Mexico's Alfa fourth-quarter loss deepens to $171 million

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 3.5 billion Mexican pesos ($171 million), versus the 1.2 billion-peso loss from the same period a year before, after the sale of plants in Europe and the reduction of its petrochemical division Alpek's operations.

The company also attributed the loss to nonmonetary impairments of assets, it said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter revenue for the Monterrey-based company rose 27.8% to 84.8 billion pesos.

Revenue at Alfa’s petrochemical division, Alpek, increased 56% to 44.7 billion pesos in the fourth quarter.

The company's food services division, Sigma, the second-largest, said its revenue totaled 36.7 billion pesos, an increase of 7% from 2020.

($1= 20.5075 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire in Mexico City Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

