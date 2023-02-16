US Markets

Mexico's Alfa expects 20% core earnings slide on drag from petrochemicals

February 16, 2023 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Sarah Morland and Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Adds details on investments, Alpek comparable EBITDA

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX on Thursday said it expected its core profit to dip 20% in 2023, as it forecast significantly lower earnings from its petrochemicals subsidiary Alpek.

The Monterrey-based company predicted comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.62 billion in 2023, down from $2.02 billion last year, on the back of a 34% slump in Alpek's predicted earnings.

Alfa also forecast a 34% drop in investments in 2023, as it prepares to nearly halve the amount it spent on Alpek from last year, which had included the acquisition of a polyester business.

Analysts consulted by Reuters said the firm could make a similar move with Alpek as with its telecommunications subsidiary Axtel, for which shareholders approved a spin-off last year.

Alpek saw its comparable EBITDA shrink 10% in the fourth quarter as oil prices and Asian polyester margins dropped from previous highs, even as its revenues rose.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Kylie Madry; Editing by Paul Simao)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.