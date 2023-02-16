Mexico's Alfa expects 20% core earnings slide on drag from petrochemicals

Adds details on investments, Alpek comparable EBITDA

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX on Thursday said it expected its core profit to dip 20% in 2023, as it forecast significantly lower earnings from its petrochemicals subsidiary Alpek.

The Monterrey-based company predicted comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.62 billion in 2023, down from $2.02 billion last year, on the back of a 34% slump in Alpek's predicted earnings.

Alfa also forecast a 34% drop in investments in 2023, as it prepares to nearly halve the amount it spent on Alpek from last year, which had included the acquisition of a polyester business.

Analysts consulted by Reuters said the firm could make a similar move with Alpek as with its telecommunications subsidiary Axtel, for which shareholders approved a spin-off last year.

Alpek saw its comparable EBITDA shrink 10% in the fourth quarter as oil prices and Asian polyester margins dropped from previous highs, even as its revenues rose.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Kylie Madry; Editing by Paul Simao)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.