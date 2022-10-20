US Markets

Mexico's Alfa close to doubles Q3 profit on petrochemical boost

Contributors
Kylie Madry Reuters
Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Reuters
Published

Mexican conglomerate Alfa reported on Thursday that it had almost doubled its third-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year ago, boosted by a strong performance from its petrochemical subsidy Alpek.

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX reported on Thursday that it had almost doubled its third-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year ago, boosted by a strong performance from its petrochemical subsidy Alpek.

Alfa said its quarterly net profit leapt 95% from a year earlier to reach 4.86 billion pesos ($241.47 million).

Revenue at the Monterrey-based company, whose business lines also include food telecommunications, rose 27.94% to 98.29 billion pesos during the three-month period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 4% to 9.21 billion pesos, though the company said Alpek took a 2.37 billion peso hit due from a fall in raw material petrochemical prices and changes to its inventory.

However, Chief Executive Alvaro Fernandez said the company benefited from "higher-than-expected industry margins" in Alpek's polyester and expanded polystyrene unit, as well as its newly purchased PET sheet and resins business.

The conglomerate is spinning off its 53.9% stake in telecommunications unit Axtel, which it counted as a discontinued operation in its third-quarter results.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos at end-September)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular