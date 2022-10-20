Mexico's Alfa close to doubles Q3 profit on petrochemical boost

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX reported on Thursday that it had almost doubled its third-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year ago, boosted by a strong performance from its petrochemical subsidy Alpek.

Alfa said its quarterly net profit leapt 95% from a year earlier to reach 4.86 billion pesos ($241.47 million).

Revenue at the Monterrey-based company, whose business lines also include food telecommunications, rose 27.94% to 98.29 billion pesos during the three-month period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 4% to 9.21 billion pesos, though the company said Alpek took a 2.37 billion peso hit due from a fall in raw material petrochemical prices and changes to its inventory.

However, Chief Executive Alvaro Fernandez said the company benefited from "higher-than-expected industry margins" in Alpek's polyester and expanded polystyrene unit, as well as its newly purchased PET sheet and resins business.

The conglomerate is spinning off its 53.9% stake in telecommunications unit Axtel, which it counted as a discontinued operation in its third-quarter results.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos at end-September)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

