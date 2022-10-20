Mexico's Alfa close to doubles Q3 profit

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX reported on Thursday that it had almost doubled its third-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year ago.

Alfa said its quarterly net profit leapt 95% from a year earlier to reach 4.86 billion pesos ($241.47 million).

Revenue at the Monterrey-based company, whose business lines include food, petrochemicals and telecommunications, rose 27.94% to 98.29 billion pesos during the three-month period.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos at end-September)

