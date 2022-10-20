US Markets

Mexico's Alfa close to doubles Q3 profit

Contributors
Kylie Madry Reuters
Aida Pelaez-Fernandez Reuters
Published

Mexican conglomerate Alfa reported on Thursday that it had almost doubled its third-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year ago.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX reported on Thursday that it had almost doubled its third-quarter net profit compared to the same period a year ago.

Alfa said its quarterly net profit leapt 95% from a year earlier to reach 4.86 billion pesos ($241.47 million).

Revenue at the Monterrey-based company, whose business lines include food, petrochemicals and telecommunications, rose 27.94% to 98.29 billion pesos during the three-month period.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos at end-September)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular