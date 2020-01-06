Companies

Mexico's Aeromexico reaches compensation agreement with Boeing on MAX crisis

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Monday it had reached a compensation agreement with Boeing Co in relation to the temporary grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX aircraft.

The airline did not disclose the size of the payment, but added that it remains in talks with Boeing and regulatory authorities.

Aeromexico grounded its 737 MAX aircraft on March 11, 2019.

