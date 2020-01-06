Mexico's Aeromexico reaches compensation agreement with Boeing on MAX crisis

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX said on Monday it had reached a compensation agreement with Boeing Co BA.N in relation to the temporary grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX aircraft.

The airline did not disclose the size of the payment, but added that it remains in talks with Boeing and regulatory authorities.

Aeromexico grounded its 737 MAX aircraft on March 11, 2019.

