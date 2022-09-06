US Markets

Mexico's 2023 budget won't contain tax increases, president says

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the country's 2023 budget will not contain increases in taxes or energy tariffs.

The Finance Ministry is set to present the budget to the lower house of Congress on Thursday.

