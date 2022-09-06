Mexico's 2023 budget won't contain tax increases, president says

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the country's 2023 budget will not contain increases in taxes or energy tariffs.

The Finance Ministry is set to present the budget to the lower house of Congress on Thursday.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.