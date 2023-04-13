US Markets

Mexico won't issue debt to pay for Iberdrola assets -deputy finmin

April 13, 2023 — 08:27 pm EDT

By Jorgelina do Rosario

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Thursday that the government will not need to issue debt to finance its $6 billion deal to buy 13 power plants from Spanish energy company Iberdrola IBE.MC.

A financial vehicle, which will concentrate public investors, would be created within a year to purchase the assets, Yorio told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

US Markets
Reuters
