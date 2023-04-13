Mexico will provide liquidity to Pemex for debt payments -deputy finmin

By Jorgelina do Rosario and Anthony Esposito

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's government will help state-owned oil firm Pemex pay its debt amortizations this year by providing it with liquidity through a deferment of the taxes it pays the state, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Thursday.

Pemex, which had financial debt totaling nearly $108 billion at the close of last year, pays a profit sharing rate (DUC) - effectively a tax paid to the government - of 40%.

Pemex has already paid some $6 billion in debt amortizations for 2023 and has another $2.5 billion left to pay in the year, Yorio told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

Delaying Pemex's payment of the DUC should give the oil giant some $2 billion in cash flow, said Yorio.

Leftist oil nationalist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has staked his reputation on reviving Pemex, which has been a powerful symbol of Mexican self-reliance since its creation in 1938.

On the topic of the government's $6 billion deal to buy 13 power plants from Spanish energy company Iberdrola >, Yorio said Mexico will not need to issue debt to finance the transaction.

A financial vehicle, which will bring together public investors, would be created within a year to purchase the assets, he added.

