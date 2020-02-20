Mexico will probably miss 3% inflation target this year -central bank

Adds details about Mexico inflation and wage rises

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mexico will probably fail to meet the central bank's 3% inflation target this year amid wage increases, the bank's deputy governor Javier Guzman said on Thursday.

Guzman said wage increases also pose a challenge to future employment, adding that the forthcoming interest rate decision will depend on the economic data available to Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known.

Mexico's annual inflation rose 3.24% in the 12 months through January, up from 2.83% in December. Core inflation in particular has been stubbornly high, partly because of higher excise taxes on cigarettes and sugary drinks.

Mexico's government in December agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20%, the biggest wage increase in more than four decades and the second major increase in as many years.

Medium and long-term inflation expectations are stable and anchored around the 3.5% target, Guzman added. Banxico has cut rates in its last five meetings.

