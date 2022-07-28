Mexico will not suffer recession in 2023, president says

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico will not enter an economic recession in 2023.

"We are not going to have problems, we have already faced the most difficult, the most painful, the damage caused by the pandemic," he said during his regular morning news conference.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.