Mexico will not bail out Credito Real, president says

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will not bail out debt-saddled payroll lender Credito Real CREAL.MX, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said the finance ministry is monitoring the case.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.