Mexico will not bail out Credito Real, president says

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will not bail out debt-saddled payroll lender Credito Real CREAL.MX, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said the finance ministry is monitoring the case.

