Mexico will not accept deportations from Texas, calls law 'dehumanizing'

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sharply criticized a Texas law that would empower state law enforcement authorities to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, saying Mexico will not accept anyone deported by Texas.

Lopez Obrador said the law, which was blocked again late on Tuesday by a federal appeals court, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court had cleared the way for it to go into effect, is draconian, dehumanizing and unfair, and would prompt a diplomatic response from Mexico.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

