Mexico will have to trim growth forecast soon, says central bank official

MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will soon have to revise its gross domestic product growth forecast for this year after a "not so favorable" economic performance, a deputy governor of the central bank said in an interview with local media on Monday.

Poorer than expected economic results in the latter half of 2021 will likely drag growth down, Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel told broadcaster Radio Formula.

The central bank's most recent forecast for 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth is between 1.6% and 3.2%, according to a report published last week, even as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he sees the economy expanding 5% this year.

"I think the federal government will have to (downwardly) revise its forecasts soon," said Esquivel.

He added that in 2022 it is likely that Mexico will only "just" reach economic growth levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

"So, by 2023 we can begin to grow more solidly, because the country needs it," said Esquivel.

