Mexico was in recession in first half of year, revised data show

Updates with details

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy entered a mild recession during the first half of 2019 and was weaker than first estimated in the third quarter, when the economy stagnated, revised data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

The updated figures showed the economy contracted by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in seasonally-adjusted terms during both the first and second quarters of 2019 after also shrinking by the same margin in the last three months of last year.

In a preliminary estimate published at the end of October, the agency had reported that the economy grew by 0.1 percent on the quarter during the July-September period. However, that figure was revised down to show the economy was flat.

The figures are a blow to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office a year ago pledging to ramp up growth to four percent per year. Instead the economy has slowed.

In unadjusted terms, the economy shrank 0.3 percent compared to a year earlier during the third quarter, the data showed.

