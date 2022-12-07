Mexico wants to resolve U.S. energy dispute fast, minister says

By Dave Graham and Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico wants to make swift progress in talks with the United States to resolve an energy dispute to give companies confidence about investing in the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday.

Washington and Ottawa in July demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico over its energy policies, prompting Mexico to work to solve the complaint to avoid a dispute panel being called.

Buenrostro last week made her first trip to Washington since taking office in October, and her deputy, Alejandro Encinas Najera, said a third round of consultations on the dispute should be held between late December and early January.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has moved to shake up the market in favor of Mexico's state-owned energy firms, prompting the United States and Canada to complain it hurt their companies.

That ruling would be made public around Jan. 13, he said.

North America is also battling high levels of inflation, and Buenrostro said Mexico was reviewing quotas of certain products to stimulate trade to keep prices under control.

