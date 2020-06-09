US Markets

Mexico urges Canada miners to pay taxes; says Toyota getting up-to-date

Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday some Canadian mining firms are not up-to-date on their tax payments and urged them to resolve the matter.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador also said Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. is in the process of sorting out its tax affairs in Mexico.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Dave Graham and Dan Grebler)

