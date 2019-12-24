US Markets

Mexico urges Bolivia to end intimidation at La Paz embassy

Mexico's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Bolivian security and intelligence officials are still surrounding Mexico's embassy in La Paz and continue to intimidate the ambassador and diplomatic staff.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier in the day the surveillance at Mexico's diplomatic facilities in the South American country had eased since Monday, but that "many things" still needed to be resolved.

