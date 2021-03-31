Mexico ups its 2021 economic growth forecast to 5.3%

Adds comments from budget document

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry forecast economic growth of 5.3% for 2021, up from a prior projection of 4.6%, as Latin America's second largest economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a budget document published on Wednesday.

Mexico in 2020 suffered its steepest recession in almost 90 years due to the pandemic, with gross domestic product (GDP)shrinking by some 8.5%. However, Mexico's economy recovered quicker than first estimated in the final quarter.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout and "sustained efforts by governments and central banks around the world to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic," suggest the recovery in 2021 will be faster than previously expected, said the document.

Mexico's economy is seen reaching pre-pandemic levels by the start of 2022, boosted in part by the impact of the United States' $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

"The expected acceleration in U.S. recovery, our main trade partner, underpinned by its vaccination campaign and the $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus approved on March 10, will give an added boost in Mexico to various sectors close linked with trade, such as agriculture, agribusiness and manufacturing," said the budget document.

