Mexico unveils offer for notes due 2034 and 2052, pitches tender offer

Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Adds information from Treasury statement

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Tuesday it had launched a global offering of global notes denominated in dollars due to mature in 2034 and in 2052, alongside a tender offer to purchase existing debt of varying maturities.

The finance ministry said in a statement it also refinanced foreign debt worth $2.3 billion.

The transactions covered over 57% of the country's external funding requirement for this year, it added.

