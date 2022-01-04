Mexico unveils offer for notes due 2034 and 2052, pitches tender offer

Adds information from Treasury statement

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Tuesday it had launched a global offering of global notes denominated in dollars due to mature in 2034 and in 2052, alongside a tender offer to purchase existing debt of varying maturities.

The finance ministry said in a statement it also refinanced foreign debt worth $2.3 billion.

The transactions covered over 57% of the country's external funding requirement for this year, it added.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

