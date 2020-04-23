US Markets

Mexico, U.S. 'need each other' on migration, Lopez Obrador says

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico and the United States depend on each other when it comes to migration, and it is important not to "paralyze" commercial activity between the two countries, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Updates with quote, details

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States depend on each other when it comes to migration, and it is important not to "paralyze" commercial activity between the two countries, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

"We need each other mutually," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference when asked to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily suspend some immigration to the United States.

"One couldn't close the border completely. Because there's a degree of integration that makes it indispensable to keep the border open," Lopez Obrador added.

It was important not to "paralyze" commercial activity, the Mexican president said, noting that his country's foreign ministry would also inform the public on Trump's latest measures.

Mexico is currently the biggest U.S. trade partner.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular