Mexico, U.S. agree to boost border infrastructure -Mexico govt

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican and U.S. officials agreed to ramp up the modernization of border crossing infrastructure and processes, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday.

In a meeting, Mexico agreed with the U.S. delegation, led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that a border crossing project east of the Otay Mesa port of entry, called Otay II, was a "strategic priority," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that his government discussed labor and migration issues in the meeting with Mayorkas.

"We continue to promote cooperation for development with justice and respect for human rights," Lopez Obrador said.

While most migrants that arrive at the U.S. border are from Central America, Mexican officials are seeing Russian and Ukrainian people passing from Mexico into the United States, according to the government of border city Tijuana. Officials are trying to support them by handing out information in Russian and Ukrainian.

Mayorkas is in Mexico for meetings on Monday before he is scheduled to visit Costa Rica on Tuesday.

