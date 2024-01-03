News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico tracing phone signals in search for 31 kidnapped migrants

January 03, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Written by Stefanie Eschenbacher for Reuters ->

Corrects to say Mexico minister said some migrants came from Colombia (not Cuba) in first paragraph

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities are tracing phone signals as they intensify their search for the 31 migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia and other nations kidnapped in the northern Tamaulipas state, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Gunmen on Saturday snatched the migrants from a bus that departed the industrial city of Monterrey destined for Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

Rodriguez said the kidnapping was "unusual" due to the large number of victims, adding authorities are retracing phone signals and last known movements of the migrants to find them.

A record number of migrants traveled across Central America and Mexico in 2023 aiming to reach the United States, fleeing poverty, violence, climate change, and conflict.

The border state of Tamaulipas has faced serious security challenges as organized crime groups battle for control of trafficking routes for drugs and migrants.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.