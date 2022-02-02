US Markets

Mexico tops 5 million total coronavirus cases

Diego Ore Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexico topped 5 million total confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, registering 42,181 new cases and 573 new deaths, according to health ministry data.

The overall number of confirmed cases hit 5,027,870 and the death toll in the country rose to 307,493.

Reuters

